Nintendo fans that want to make sure they get an SNES Classic Edition will need to keep an eye on retailers this month. Nintendo revealed on Facebook today that preorders for the retro console will become available sometime in August.

The SNES Classic Edition is coming out on September 29. It will include 21 games, including classics like Super Mario World, Super Metroid, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. The retro console also includes Star Fox 2, a game Nintendo has never officially released before.

It’s an anticipated machine, but many are anxious about actually getting one. Nintendo released the NES Classic Edition last year, and the device proved to be popular. Sell-outs and shortages prevented many from actually buying one, and Nintendo abruptly ended production even as demand was high.

Fans fearing a repeat with the SNES Classic Edition are anxious to secure a system, and preordering one is the safest way to lock one down. Nintendo did note that it will ship extra consoles on ship day beyond the preordered machines, and that it will supply stores with more SNES Classic Editions through the calendar year.

Preorders already had a false start last month when Walmart made early purchasing for the system available by accident. The retailer had to cancel all of those preorders.