Capcom said that it plans to bolster its support for the Nintendo Switch after its Hyper Street Fighter II exceeded sales expectations on the new system. With today’s announcement of a Resident Evil: Revelations collection coming to Nintendo’s home console/portable hybrid, Capcom is already making good on that promise.

Resident Evil: Revelations Collection will come out for the Switch in late 2017. It will include both Resident Evil: Revelations and Revelations 2 for $40, or you can buy them online for $20 each. Resident Evil is one of Capcom’s biggest franchises, selling 77 million games sold worldwide since its debut in 1996.

The Switch launched in March and has become a quick success, but Capcom’s support has been almost nonexistent so far. Aside from Street Fighter and this Revelations announcement, Capcom only plans to bring one other game — Monster Hunter XX — to the system. And it isn’t even coming out in the U.S..

Meanwhile, many of its big releases for the rest of year, including Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, are skipping the Switch. But strong sales for Hyper Street Fighter II have convinced Capcom to commit more support to the system.

The first Resident Evil: Revelations came out for the Nintendo 3DS in 2012. After years of more action-oriented Resident Evil games, it brought back a slower, scarier feel to the series. The episodic sequel debuted in 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC.