Social virtual reality — online spaces where you can interact with others using VR headsets such as the Oculus Rift or the Samsung Gear — is at the forefront of innovation in this growing but still young sector. But one of the most important companies working in this space is shutting down even as we’re seeing expansion in other places.

Last week, Altspace announced that it’s winding down. GamesBeat’s Dean Takahashi dove into what this means. But what I find so interesting is that, just as one important player shuts down, we had a number of positive stories about VR’s — and AR’s — growth just a few days later!

Take Europe: The VR scene there is approaching 500 companies. Another augmented reality toy has landed in Walmart, the biggest retailer around. HP has made a VR backpack for designers, something that’s more geared toward enterprise than gaming. Heck, Linden Labs even launched an open beta for its take on social VR.

But it’s sad that Altspace is leaving the scene. I feel for its employees, whom I hope stick with social VR and have no trouble finding work with other firms exploring the space, like Linden Labs or Facebook. One comment from Dean’s piece about Altspace is sticking with me, though. VCs overvalued VR last year, that’s clear. And now good people and good ideas are paying for that mistake.

“AltspaceVR was truly a pioneer in the social VR space. It should not have been discounted, and I honestly think this is a tragedy for the industry,” SuperData’s Stephanie Llamas said.

—Jason Wilson, GamesBeat managing editor

P.S. Can Jeff Grubb survive the Kobayashi Maru?

Greycroft’s Jon Goldman raises $15.6 million fund for VR, AR, esports, and games

EXCLUSIVE: Greycroft venture partner Jon Goldman has closed a $15.6 million fund to invest in virtual reality, augmented reality, games, and esports. Greycroft Partners is a limited partner and investor in the GC VR Gaming Tracker Fund, but Goldman will be investing the fund on his own as he looks for smaller investments ranging from $50,000 to […]

Merge Cube augmented reality toy debuts at Walmart

​Merge is announcing that the Merge Cube is debuting exclusively this week at Walmart stores across the U.S. The Merge Cube is a holographic toy that allows users to physically hold and interact with 3D objects using augmented reality (AR) technology. The Merge Cube costs only $15, and it is compatible with iOS and Android devices. It […]

HP unveils new VR backpack to let professionals design wherever they are

HP today announced a new strategy and set of products designed to make virtual reality tools more useful and accessible for enterprise users. Perhaps the most eye-catching part of the news is what the company is calling “the world’s first professional wearable VR PC.” Dubbed the “HP Z VR Backpack,” the device allows professionals to use […]

Europe’s virtual reality sector has grown to nearly 487 companies

Europe’s virtual reality economy continues to expand at a remarkable pace despite some overall skepticism about the technology, according to the second European Virtual Reality landscape released by The Venture Reality Fund and Belgium’s LucidWeb. The report identified 487 virtual reality companies operating in Europe, up from the 300 uncovered in the first report, which […]

How SLAM technology is redrawing augmented reality’s battle lines

In early June, Apple introduced its first attempt to enter AR/VR space with ARKit. What makes ARKit stand out for Apple is a technology called SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping). Every tech giant — especially Apple, Google, and Facebook — is investing heavily in SLAM technology and whichever takes best advantage of SLAM tech will […]

What AltspaceVR’s shutdown says about virtual reality’s prospects

Fans of virtual reality felt a punch to the gut this week as AltspaceVR announced it would hold its last social VR gathering on August 3 and then shut down. AltspaceVR was a social space in VR where people could gather in environments that resembled virtual worlds. They could create their own avatars and chat […]

SIGGRAPH 2017: Neurable Lets You Control A Virtual World With Your Mind

I’ve used my eyes to interact with a virtual world before, but startup Neurable just enhanced that experience by reading my thoughts too. At SIGGRAPH this week the Boston-based startup is showing its modified HTC Vive which include EEG (Electroencephalography) sensors along the interior of the headstrap. This is combined with eye-tracking technology from German firm SMI, which may have just been acquired by Apple. The EEG sensors’ comb-like structure dug through my hair to subtly make contact against my scalp where they detected brain activity. It is definitely alarming to hear someone outside VR say my brain is looking good. (via Upload VR)

Walmart & Arianna Huffington Team Up For V-Commerce Competition

If you’re anything like me, you consider conventional shopping to be a grueling task right up there with visiting the DMV or jury duty. Okay, maybe not as bad as the DMV… but it’s still a mundane process. (via VR Scout)

Reddit users re-enable Alien: Isolation’s VR mode with unofficial patch

Although 2014’s Alien: Isolation was a well-written, beautifully stylish exercise in terror, it failed to sell in large enough quantity for publisher Sega to justify a sequel—something for which we are all lessened, because the game is an exquisitely crafted love letter to the Alien universe. It’s also—as can be attested by numerous Youtube reaction videos—pants-wettingly terrifying. (via Arstechnica)

VR Porn Is Helping Men Jerk Off Into Cups at Fertility Clinics

When a heterosexual couple begins fertility treatment, part of the process often involves the male ejaculating into a cup at a doctor’s office. The semen is then analyzed to assess whether it’s healthy. Jerking off in a cold, hard, fluorescent clinic is not exactly sexy. Reddit is full of men recounting the awkward experience of trying to finish at a clinic or sperm bank, which are typically only equipped with outdated porn magazines and videos. (via Motherboard)