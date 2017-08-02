Grand Theft Auto V has been out for almost four years, but its online component is still Take-Two‘s big money-maker. In fact, Grand Theft Auto Online just had its best quarter yet.

Take-Two noted today in its earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 that Grand Theft Auto Online exceeded net sales expectations and was the single largest contributor to recurrent consumer spending. GTA Online is an open world multiplayer game where you can earn digital cash through playing, which you can then use to buy things likes clothes and cars. But you can also spend real money to pad your virtual wallet.

Grand Theft Auto Online helped to drive Take-Two’s net sales for the quarter to $348.3 million, up 28 percent. A whopping 94 percent of that, $326.2 million, came from back catalog games, mostly Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2K17.

Grand Theft Auto V first came out in 2013, but it’s still one of the best-selling games in the U.S. every month. While the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions are now outdated, the open-world game attracts a lot of players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

GTA developer Rockstar Games has kept GTA Online relevant with a steady stream of content updates, many adding new vehicles, cosmetic items, and multiplayer game modes.