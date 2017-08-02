Last week, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker brought in the big players in his quest to transform Wisconsin into what he dubs “Wisconn Valley.” At an event hosted at the White House, Walker appeared with Terry Gou, chairman and founder of Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn. Gou announced that Foxconn would invest $10 billion to build a plant in Wisconsin, in exchange for $3 billion in subsidies that the Wisconsin state legislature still has to approve. Foxconn estimates that the plant — which would be a manufacturing facility for flat-panel display screens — will employ up to 13,000 workers.

Walker said at the event that he believes the Foxconn deal “will have a transformational effect on Wisconsin just as Silicon Valley transformed the San Francisco Bay Area.” But as VentureBeat’s Chris O’Brien points out, much can change between the Foxconn announcement and when the plant is actually built.

Meanwhile, more than 600 miles away, the city of Pittsburgh has a quietly thriving gaming sector that, as Dean Takahashi describes it, is “where the old economy meets the new.” Carnegie Mellon professors Donald Marinelli and Randy Pausch launched the university’s Entertainment Technology Center in 1999, where students take interdisciplinary courses in design, art, and technology. The ETC has spawned gaming companies like Simcoach Games, which empowers job seekers in the real world by teaching them to perform different types of jobs in a virtual world.

What’s still missing in Pittsburgh’s gaming sector, though, is a hit — a company that can bring in millions or billions in revenue and become a big employer for the city. It appears that while Wisconsin is trying to import a big hitter to its Wisconn Valley, Pittsburgh is betting that it will be able to nurture that big hit in the local ecosystem.

