Twitter has updated its SDK (software development kit) for the Unity Engine. The free tool makes it possible for developers to implement Twitter features into their games.

For example, you could tweet out a new high score or other achievements. The Twitter Kit also lets players log into their Twitter accounts inside a game.

“It makes it easy for your users to log in and compose Tweets from right inside your games, and for you to access the Twitter API for login and social integrations,” Twitter detailed on its blog.

Games need to grow engagement and reach if they want to be successful. Twitter features can help do both things. They give players a way to brag about their achievements and give them more incentive to keep playing, while the tweets themselves can serve as advertisements for the game (that go directly to a player’s friends).