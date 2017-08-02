Regular host Jeff Grubb is on vacation and is getting ready to road trip up to Mount Rushmore, but he came in to record this week’s podcast with (the much superior GamesBeat staffer) Mike Minotti. Inspired by this presidential monument, the GamesBeat Decides crew is going to pick which characters should go on the Mount Rushmore of video games.

Besides Waluigi, of course. He’s a shoe-in.

We also talk about the news and some games on this episode, so join us, won’t you?

Games discussed this week: