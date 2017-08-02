NBA 2K17 has come out on top as publisher Take-Two Interactive’s top-selling sports game ever, selling more than 8.5 million copies.

In an earnings report today for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, Take-Two noted that the basketball title NBA 2K17 was one of the largest contributors alongside titles like Grand Theft Auto Online to net sales, which grew 28 percent to $348.3 million. Players are also spending more money than ever on the NBA 2K series, as consumer spending for the title grew 64 percent this past quarter.

Take-Two has some big plans for NBA 2K17. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch later this year, and next year, the NBA 2K-centric esports league starts up in partnership with the National Basketball Association. The publisher has been trying to make inroads as an esports game, and we’ll find out in 2018 if the NBA-sponsored league will be enough to give it a boost into a market that’s slated to grow to $1.5 billion by 2020.