The indie studio Accidental Queens has announced that it’s releasing Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story later this summer on Steam, iOS, and Android. It’s a narrative-driven puzzle game that’s similar to the studio’s first release, A Normal Lost Phone. The studio is partnering once again with publisher Playdius.

A Normal Lost Phone received praise from players and the gaming media for its intimate portrayal of learning about someone by going through their text messages, photos, and dating profiles. It’s a queer coming-of-age story that sold over 100,000 copies.

Another Lost Phone uses the same interface; just as in A Normal Lost Phone, players start by finding someone’s phone, this time belonging to a missing person named Laura. By sifting through personal messages and solving puzzles, they’ll try to unravel the mystery of her disappearance.

It bears some similarity to other indie games like Monsoon Lab’s Sara Is Missing, which plays on a similar premise. If Accidental Queens’s previous work is any indication, though, Another Lost Phone will focus on an emotional and personal story rather than the horror-thriller twists and turns of Sara Is Missing.