Helpshift‘s customer service and help platform has been installed on more than a third of the top-grossing mobile gaming apps.

The San Francisco company has succeeded in snaring a lot of customers among the biggest game developers because it offloads the headache of customer support from them.

Consider the numbers. Many of these games have more than 100 million users. If 1 percent of them had a problem on any given day, that would be 1 million complaints. For a mobile game company like Supercell, which has a few hundred employees, those complaints would be crippling.

But Helpshift has created an in-app platform that makes it easy to create frequently asked questions (FAQs). Those FAQs can use predictive text to figure out what a user is querying about, and then direct that user to the right material. The FAQs can also be used by customer service representatives to find answers to questions quickly.

Helpshift said it can deflect perhaps 90 percent of incoming support questions with searchable, native, in-game FAQs, which can be updated at any time. That means those 1 million complaints turn into 100,000.

Helpshift said its platform is used by 34 of the top 100 grossing gaming apps, including five of the top 20, as ranked by mobile app intelligence firm Apptopia.

“Gaming apps that provide more sophisticated in-app support are more likely to enjoy stronger user

engagement and loyalty, as this ranking demonstrates,” said Abinash Tripathy, founder and CEO of

Helpshift, in a statement. “We’re here to help with that. Helpshift’s in-app support boosts customer satisfaction to keep players engaged and spending time in a game.”

Many mobile gaming apps that don’t use Helpshift have support solutions that are slow and cumbersome and require players to leave their games in order to get help. Helpshift has built a range of features specifically designed to keep players in the game, with as few interruptions as possible and the quickest possible resolution times.

Helpshift’s platform includes searchable in-app FAQs, localization in 30 languages, smart segmentation and customer meta data, in-app and push notifications, in-app feedback for developers, and two-way in-app messaging between players and developers.

What this means for players is that this is support they can reach easily, without filling out lengthy forms

or leaving the app, and easy access to FAQs — both to troubleshoot bugs and for game-related

education—even when they are offline.

“Helpshift has empowered us to make improvements to our process and to provide our esteemed

players with the best support they deserve for an enjoyable play experience,” said Ronnie Tan, director

of operations for Gumi Asia, in a statement. “Using Helpshift, we are able to better understand our team’s overall performance, identify pain points, strategically assess the trends in players’ issues, and make informed decisions on performance gaps.”

Overall, Helpshift provides support to more than 1 billion players worldwide. Helpshift’s customers range from Viacom to Microsoft. The company has raised more than $38.2 million from investors such as Cisco Investments, Intel Capital, Microsoft Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, True Ventures, and Visionnaire Ventures.