This week, Travis and Stewart discuss the implications of the largest AI funding round in history, let alone one of the biggest Canada has ever seen. They also dig into eBay’s foray into computer vision, how image search will be bigger than conversational UI, and what is going on in the world of rewarded video ads.

We then launch our CTAConf series of interviews with the amazing and outgoing Oli Gardner of Unbounce, in a session that was recorded live on stage in front of 1,000+ people in Vancouver. Get ready to have your mind blown.

By listening to this episode of VB Engage, you will hear:

After the quick intro and some average jokes, Oli Gardner, cofounder of Unbounce, comes onto the stage. [14:45]

“Unbounce markets marketing to marketers using marketing content to help them be better marketers.” [16:10]

99.2 percent of Unbounce’s conversions take place on a desktop. Either mobile isn’t that important in B2B marketing or Unbounce sucks at conversion. [16:40]

Travis asks how AI and machine learning will affect landing pages. [17:15]

AI could be using every test on every parameter and give you the exact recommendations most likely to convert. [18:00]

Some things aren’t predictive when it comes to website conversion. [19:00]

Emotional intelligence is what is missing from artificial intelligence. [19:50]

Digital empathy is not very far away. [20:15]

Unbounce’s data science team said they are working on neural networks to attempt to figure out design recommendations. [21:05]

What about the future of landing pages? Will AR or VR have landing pages? [23:05]

How do you turn a distraction into something delightful? You can watch people wear VR and monitor behavioral changes. [24:10]

Unbounce has a very balanced speaker lineup and has launched a great initiative to inspire and empower women speakers at conferences. [25:00]

The main concept came from five women in Unbounce around diversity and came up with #PresentHer, which has evolved into CentHERstage.org [25:50]

That will be a series of training to help women develop excellent presentation skills. [26:00]

What should marketers be thinking about the future of marketing with all of this AI, deep learning, and the technology explosion of the next 5-10 years? [27:00]

Continue to be a good person. [27:45]

Travis circles back to Oli’s earlier question about desktop conversions for Unbounce, which stands at 99.2 percent, and why mobile is so poor.[28:10]

It’s all about attribution. That’s the key for mobile, and it’s not quite there yet. [29:25]

We end the live session and do our end of show recap. [30:30]

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE. We have an off-stage bonus chat with the CTO of Unbounce, Carl Schmidt. [30:50]

This is like a DVD extras reel with Carl, except these are 4K extras. [31:25]

Carl’s team was leading a project test at the conference around “are humans or machines better at predicting the better conversion rate.” [32:00]

They tested their machine learning and AI game to see if their code can beat humans’ intuitive. [33:00]

437 marketers took the test. People guessed the correct answer 50 percent of the time. A coin flip. And machines guessed it correctly 79.7 percent of the time. [33:55]

3 out of 4 of those taking the test at #CTAConf were probably drunk marketers. [34:45]

CMO Jeremy Wallace should consider using this humans vs. machines conversion test as a game for non-CTAConf attendees. [35:10]

Connect with Carl on Twitter: @Schmidtdisturbr and with Oli: @OliGardner

