Social casino gamemaker Game Show Network (GSN) announced it has appointed Mark Feldman as its president and CEO.

In picking Feldman, the developer of the Wheel of Fortune slots and Bingo Bash games has chosen an insider to succeed David Goldhill, who is stepping down after a decade running the company, which is co-owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T Entertainment Group.

Feldman was previously GSN’s executive vice president and general counsel. GSN consists of GSNTV, a top-40 cable entertainment network distributed to nearly 80 million subscribers, and GSN Games, one of the world’s leading social, mobile, and online games companies.

“GSN TV is unique in the entertainment television landscape in our persistent commitment to our core audience through game show programming in all its forms, including classic, contemporary, and increasingly, interactive shows,” said Feldman in a statement. “GSN Games has become a world leader by providing our players compelling opportunities to play anytime, anywhere, whether on their own or in a huge variety of always available competitions.”

He added, “I am grateful to Sony and AT&T to be entrusted with the challenge of continuing our growth in a rapidly changing media landscape, and I look forward to working closely with them in the days ahead. I could not be more excited to team with GSN’s many outstanding professionals throughout the globe in crafting the next chapter of our development.”

Sony Pictures Television Networks president Andy Kaplan said in a statement, “Mark is a talented leader with a history of success at GSN, and I believe he has the right vision and strategy to achieve future growth in the company’s television and digital games businesses.”

Feldman joined GSN in 2008 and has been responsible for legal and business affairs, business development, and GSN’s innovation lab, 1-800-Nothing.