Hearthstone fans might want to wear a jacket or something on August 10. That’s when the digital card game’s chilly new expansion, Knights of the Frozen Throne, will release for PC and mobile.

Blizzard announced the date today on its site, clarifying the previous release window of August. The expansion will add 135 new cards to Hearthstone, including the Death Knight heroes that give you new powers. Hearthstone has been a big hit since launching in 2014, and new sets like this keep players engaged (and likely to spend money on new card packs).

Knights of the Frozen Throne is the second of three expansions Blizzard plans to release this year. The previous one, Journey to Un’Goro, was a hit with players thanks to its unique cards and balanced decks.

This set takes its inspiration from one of Warcraft’s greatest villains, the Lich King Arthas, and the World of Warcraft raid centered around him, Icecrown Citadel. Arthas’s story was at the center of Warcraft III and World of Warcraft’s second expansion, Wrath of the Lich King.