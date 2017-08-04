Star Trek is getting its first new show in almost 15 years, and the franchise’s mobile game, Timelines, is taking advantage.

Developer Disruptor Beam announced today that characters from Star Trek: Discovery will join Timelines some time after its September 24 premier. The mobile game came out January 2016. At its height during that month, it was the No. 118 game in the U.S. Apple App Store, according to App Annie. It’s out of the rankings, but new content could boost its popularity.

Timelines also recently debuted on PC via Steam. Expanding to a new platform can also attract more players.

The Discovery content will introduce new ships and characters from the show. This includes the lead character, the half Vulcan Lt. Commander Michael Burnham (whose actor is Sonequa Martin-Green).

“We are all Star Trek fans here at Disruptor Beam — we’ve grown up with and have found inspiration in the first five TV series, and we look forward to seeing how Discovery will expand the Star Trek universe in the coming months,” said Erin Prince, Star Trek Timelines product owner at Disruptor Beam, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “It was with great enthusiasm that we approached CBS Consumer Products about integrating future Discovery content into Timelines. We can’t wait to give our existing players even more Star Trek content to experience, but we also look forward to opening up Timelines to a whole new generation of Star Trek fans.”

Discovery takes place about a decade before the original Star Trek. Although we’ve had the J.J. Abrams movies come out during the last decade, this is the first new Star Trek show since Enterprise’s cancellation in 2005.