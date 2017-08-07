Horizon: Zero Dawn has been one of the biggest hits of the year, and now fans of the open-world PlayStation 4 exclusive know when they can get their hands on more content.

The Guerrilla Games studio revealed today on the PlayStation Blog that Horizon’s The Frozen Wilds expansion is coming out on November 7. The $20 digital download ($15 for those subscribed to the premium PlayStation Plus plan) features a new, snowy area filled with new characters and story.

Horizon is the fifth best-selling game of the year in the U.S. so far, according to The NPD Group. An expansion like this can give Sony a way to earn some more money from those who bought it.

Sony is giving out a Horizon: Zero Dawn avatar for the PlayStation 4 for anyone who preorders the expansion.

Horizon came out in February. Our review praised its rich, creative world. It’s likely the start of a new franchise for the PlayStation, and this expansion is its first chance to expand its world outside of the base game.