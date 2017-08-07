The Xbox One and Windows 10 are getting some new features today so people can get to content quicker. The updates will be available to people in the Xbox Insider Program and are aimed toward streamlining navigation on the Xbox as well as making it easier to stream gameplay on Windows 10.

Within the Xbox Insider Program, there’s also the Xbox One Update Preview option, which consists of tiers called “rings.” Xbox rolls out previews to different rings at a time, and today’s new updates will be available to folks on the Alpha ring.

This update centers on getting to content quicker. You will be able to customize the home screen and add modules of content, such as a shortcut to a game or a friend’s profile, for quick access. A new Guide layout will also enable users to toggle between sections on the sidebar. Another feature is an activity feed on the community page, which will show updates from friends and Clubs.

On Windows 10, the livestreaming platform Mixer is getting an update to its Game bar. Streamers can toggle Game Mode directly using a switch and customize whether they want game-only audio or system-wide audio to be broadcast. Xbox Live Network Troubleshooting is also now in the Settings menu to help with multiplayer and connectivity issues.