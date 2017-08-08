NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 8, 2017–

Converseon, a well-recognized leader in social and voice of customer intelligence technologies and consulting, today announced that it has completed a $5 million Series A investment by a group of private investors. Combined with an initial seed round, the company has raised $7.5 million in total.

The funding will allow Converseon to further scale out its award-winning AI-powered SaaS technology, Convey.AI, together its associated Conversus custom classifier creation platform. It will also help Converseon further productize its family of key insights solutions powered by the technology in the areas of audience and campaign analysis and social brand tracking.

The company has been a leader in social intelligence technology and consulting for over a decade, but recently has been aggressively expanding its SaaS offerings. Convey.AI is an AI focused natural language processing solution that powers the next generation of social listening by helping companies better separate signals from the vast noise of social media and provide more precise sentiment and emotional analysis. It is available as a REST API. The Conversus platform is fully integrated with Convey.AI and puts the power of machine-learning directly in the hand of users to further cleanse and customize the data analysis so that it can be effectively leveraged cross organizations, integrated into predictive models to help drive business results. It enables users to rapidly build a wide range of custom classifiers, including advocacy, customer care, customer experience and more.

“The demand for our technology and insights solutions is growing rapidly as the market matures beyond basic standard social listening initiatives and is seeking solutions that can meet the deepest requirements of their organizations,” said Rob Key, Founder and CEO. “Convey.AI helps transition social intelligence from reactive and descriptive to predictive and prescriptive and can help unify social and voice of customer intelligence initiatives. This investment will allow us to further accelerate and scale out these offerings across more regions, categories and point solutions.”

Key notes that the technology is also being offered through a growing array of ecosystem partners.

About Converseon

For over a decade, Converseon has helped leading brands drive breakthrough business results through award winning social intelligence technologies, insights and consulting. During that period, it has gleaned an enviable reputation for innovation and excellence. Converseon was named leader in the Forrester Wave, Enterprise Social Listening in 2010, as well as Strong Performer in 2012 and 2014, where it scored overall highest for its consulting and analysis, data processing and sentiment analysis. Conversus.AI technology was named Dataweek’s Top Innovator in Social Data Mining for its ability to “provide near human level precision at the speed and scale that only software can provide.” For more information visit www.converseon.com or email at sales@converseon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005320/en/

Converseon Inc.

Karina Rodriguez, 917-546-8302

admin@converseon.com