Overwatch lets you assign voice taunts to characters that you can activate whenever you want, and for this year’s Summer Games event, the bodybuilding Russian Zarya is copying one of her country’s most infamous memes. Under Zarya’s voice lines, you will find one that has her saying, “It’s only a game. Why do you have to be mad?” This is a direct callback to the “Why you heff to be mad” meme that started after NHL goalie Ilya Bryzgalov, who is Russian in case the name didn’t give it away, answered a post-game interview question about his new Anaheim Ducks teammate Chris Pronger.

Through his accent, Bryzgalov explained, “It’s only game. Why you have to be mad?” Dorkly editor Tristan Cooper noticed the similarity and posted it to Twitter:

Zarya has a new voiceline that seems familiar pic.twitter.com/UNObeLZbZl — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) August 8, 2017

As you might imagine, once this clip resurfaced around 2011, according to KnowYourMeme, gamers used it to grief opponents and teammates. From there, fans have remixed it and made 10-hour loops of it. Now, Blizzard is getting in on the action, and you now have the option to call Bryzgalov’s frustration to your aid when some tryhard tries to get you to play the payload.