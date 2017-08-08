Get out the swimsuits and hot dogs, Overwatch‘s Summer Games are back … even if the real summer is ending soon. The second run of this event, which was Overwatch’s first when it launched last year, includes all of the previous character skins plus new ones for Widowmaker, Soldier 76, Mercy, Reaper, Sombra, McCree, and Junkrat.

The Summer Games are also bringing back Lucioball, the special game mode that has two teams of three Lucios (the team shooter’s speedy healer character) battling in a soccer-like competition. This year, Luciuball also has a competitive mode, so it’s not just for giggles and orange slices this time.

The Overwatch Summer Games have begun: https://t.co/d8HM2Rd9i4 Hit the pitch and go for the gold…or just relax and have some fun! 🌴⚽🏅 pic.twitter.com/fIr2iDDi11 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 8, 2017

Overwatch has become a huge hit since launching last May for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it already has over 30 million players. These seasonal events are a big part of its success. They offer limited game modes and cosmetics, which players can unlock with loot boxes. You can either earn loot boxes slowly by playing the game, or you can spend real money on them.

Loot boxes have given Blizzard a way to consistently monetize the game after its release while releasing things like new heroes and maps for free.