We are talking road-trip games on the GamesBeat Decides podcast this week. PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb and reviews editor Mike Minotti talk through their memories of playing video games on America’s highways, at Disney World, and that one Shoney’s in Central Ohio.

The hosts also talk about news stories like Middle-earth: Shadow of War’s microtransactions, Take-Two’s deep respect and love for the PC, and Activision’s remaster plans.

Games discussed include:

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

