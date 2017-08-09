Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne is introducing 135 new cards, and Blizzard announced today that it will go live on August 10 at 12 p.m. Pacific. But the expansion also gives the hit digital game its first single-player campaign since last August’s One Night in Karazhan, its last standalone adventure.

The experience, which riffs of the popular Icecrown Citadel raid from World of Warcraft, is coming in three waves. You can find out when each wing opens below.

The Prologue and The Lower Citadel open on August 10 at noon Pacific.

The Upper Reaches opens on August 17 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

The Frozen Throne opens on August 24 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Completing the prologue gives you a free, random Death Knight hero card. So make sure you beat it before you start opening packs!

Hearthstone sets used to alternate between expansions and Adventures, which included fewer cards but gave us fun, story- based content. But Blizzard has since axed the Adventure concept in favor of more frequent, larger expansions. But it promised that we’d still see Adventure-like campaigns, and Knights of the Frozen Throne will deliver.