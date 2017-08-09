Rez Infinite drew praise when it debuted on the PlayStation VR in October. Developer Enhance Games is announcing the virtual reality game will debut on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift VR headsets.

The game will be available on Steam and the Oculus store today. Rez Infinite is based on Rez, a rail shooter where a player clears a path through a virtual space in a computer network. When it debut on the PSVR, Rez Infinite was the top-rated VR title on review aggregator Metacritic (with a score of 89 out of 100). The game has collected more than 40 awards, including Best VR Game Winner at The Game Awards 2016.

“We are extremely excited to finally bring Rez/Rez Infinite to PC. It was a long time coming but now we have the best version yet, “ says Enhance Games founder and Rez creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi, in a statement. “With 4K support, up to double the texture quality, advanced graphic options as well as multiple controller options, we hope to introduce our game to a new audience who’ve never played Rez before and those who haven’t picked it up in a while. It can also finally be experienced in VR with Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.”

Enhance Games also announced it will be releasing Rez Infinite for Daydream later this year. Mizuguchi created the musical rail shooter Rez, released in 2001 for the Sega Dreamcast and the PlayStation 2. Rez Infinite, inspired by the work of Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky, Rez is a cult classic with a considerable fan base.

Rez Infinite is available now for 20 percent off at $20 in the U.S. Later, it will sell for $25. In addition to the 20 percent launch promotion discount, players can get a Rez Infinite Digital Deluxe downloadable content (DLC) for free.

VR is also optional for the game. If you want to play it on your PC desktop, you can do so on a 2D screen. Mizuguchi’s Enhance Games tapped indie studios Monstars and Resonair to make the new VR versions of Rez Infinite.