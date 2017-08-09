Grand Plan Strategies Fully Unfold in the U.S. and Fuel Global E-commerce

The current numbers are in for Spreadshirt, the self-expression global e-commerce company, and their grand plan for scaling up is gaining traction – especially in the U.S. The German steady and systematic management style of this 15 year old enterprise has resulted in profitability for over seven years as an online business. This approach allows them to run counter to the negative valuation issues or the boom and bust growth spirals of the competition. Even the entry of an industry giant like Amazon in print-on-demand merchandising did not slow the pace of Spreadshirt growth in the U.S. or the EU.

The Spreadshirt mantra is simple – aim to be the top website for self-expression e-commerce. Rather than getting distracted by chasing unicorns, the company pays attention to Seller’s patterns, such as Sellers moving away from promotion models and preferring to sell in marketplaces or white label shops. They stay focused on high margin areas and set the pace in create-your-own, marketplaces, and white label shops. Spreadshirt is the only one in the industry to offer all three options, so customers can find the right service for themselves and combine synergies. Despite overall market growth in print-on-demand, other entities are facing difficulty – Teespring for low valuation and CafePress for low earnings. Spreadshirt stands out as a winner with double digit growth this year.

“In my six-plus years leading Spreadshirt, 2017 is turning out to be my favorite year yet,” shares Philip Rooke, Spreadshirt CEO. “Our long term product and technology legacy investments are paying off to win and retain customers; our new organizational structure makes us more agile and fast moving; financially, we are exactly where we wanted to be in the U.S. – ahead of expectations and accelerating. I couldn’t be happier with how our grand plan is progressing and can’t wait to see how 2018 unfolds.”

The U.S. is a key market, fueling the current 2017 global growth metrics:

11% increase in orders across all business units

41% revenue growth from Marketplaces business unit

52% growth in new Marketplace Sellers

35% growth in all Seller earnings

The levers moving the U.S. accelerated growth:

Spreadshirt is experiencing huge gains in SEO while competitor CafePress has significantly fallen

The new Spreadshirt marketplace is making it easier for designers to share their messages and for consumers to discover appealing designs.

Spreadshirt CEO Philip Rooke concludes: “Spreadshirt’s logo is a heart and acts as a visual symbol of the long-term company mission – continual improvement for global customers to express the things that they love as powered by the outstanding service that Spreadshirt continues to provide. And after 15 years, it’s still working.”

About Spreadshirt

Spreadshirt is the self-expression global e-commerce company. It empowers people to express themselves through creating, discovering, and selling clothing and accessories with messages they want the world to hear. Companies like Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube enable self-expression in the digital world but people don’t have the same opportunities in the real world where the need still exists.

Spreadshirt’s three approaches – create-your-own, marketplace, and shops – provide limitless opportunity for on-person self-expression.

Founded in 2002, Spreadshirt is available in 12 languages, operates five global production sites and ships to over 150 countries. In 2016, the company hit global revenue of $102 million, printed more than 4.1 million items, and had over 70,000 selling partners.

