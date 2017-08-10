Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne has a lot of exciting new cards, but it also gives us our first single-player campaign since August 2016’s One Night in Karazhan.

The first wing, The Lower Citadel, comes out when the expansion launches at noon Pacific today. Kindly, Blizzard has given us a sneak peek at what you can expect from the three bosses you’ll face inside this wing. Along with some spoilers about their cards and abilities, Blizzard also goes into how it designed these encounters after the iconic battles from World of Warcraft’s Icecrown Citadel raid.

We’ll also give you some tips based on this information to help you take these bosses down.

Lord Marrowgar

You may have seen one-turn-kill (OTK) decks before. Well, now you’re going to need one. The best Hearthstone adventure bosses are those that challenge you to create unique decks to defeat them, and you’re going to need special creation designed around a powerful combo if you want to kill Marrowgar.

But you’ll also have to deal with some of Marrowgar’s special cards.

You’re going to want to kill these things immediately, so make sure your deck runs plenty of removal abilities like Shadow Word: Pain or Polymorph.

Better make sure your deck doesn’t include minions with 1 or less health.

You might want to include an Acidic Swamp Ooze or something to get rid of this weapon.

Deathbringer Saurfang

Only weapons are going to be able to damage Saurfang, so you’re going to want to stick with the classes that can actually use them: Warrior, Rogue, Hunter, Shaman, or Paladin.

Out of those, Warrior has the most useful weapons with cards like Arcanite Reaper. You can also use Pirate synergies like Bloodsail Cultist and spells like Upgrade! to buff your weapons. Yes — this is the one case in which we encourage you to play Pirate Warrior.

But you’re still going to want some minions around so you can deal with his Blood Beasts. Swinging your weapons at them means your missing out on face damage.

Lady Deathwhisper

This boss combines two encounters from the Icecrown Citadel raid in World of Warcraft. Lady Deathwhisper is a more traditional boss, but Vallthria is a special encounter in that you must heal her from near death to full health in order to win.

Keeping Vallthria alive, healthy, and protected should be the key to victory here, so you’ll probably want to play as the Priest so you can use that healing Hero Power. Other classes, like Paladin and Druid, also have their share of healing abilities. Paladin could also use cards like Argent Protector.

Paladin also has Blessed Champion. Use two of those on Vallthria, and she’ll have 120 attack. Yikes!