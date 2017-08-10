Sega Forever is the gaming icon’s initiative to bring its back catalog to iOS and Android devices, and now Sega has revealed that Ristar is the newest Sega classic to get ported to mobile. It’s available now.

Ristar first came out for the Sega Genesis in 1995. The 2D platformer came from Yuji Naka, who is also responsible for Sonic the Hedgehog. Ristar may not be as famous, but it’s another great Sega side-scroller. While most platforming stars fight enemies by jumping on them, Ristar grabs, throws, and flings himself through levels and baddies.

Ristar is free with ad support, or you can pay $2 and skip the ads. It joins six other Genesis games in the Sega Forever program: Sonic the Hedgehog, Phantasy Star II, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon, Altered Beast, and Revenge of Shinobi.

Retro gaming is becoming a big business, as we saw last year with the Nintendo Entertainment Classic Edition. Sega Forever is that company’s attempt to make profits off its past. However, the first games launched with performance issues. Sega has since worked to iron out problems and present better emulation.