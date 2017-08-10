Maybe that Lich King isn’t such a bad fellow after all. Sure, he want to enslave the world with an undead army and all that, but he took some time from his busy schedule (including the launch of the Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion for Hearthstone) to read some fan comments for his GamesBeat acolytes.

He could be a little nicer to Blizzard’s poor production team.

The Frozen Throne expansion is live now for PC and mobile. It adds 135 new cards, including the Death Knight Heroes, and features a solo Adventure based off of the iconic Icecrown Citadel raid from World of Warcraft. That quest ended with a big confrontation with The Lich King.

He lost. I wouldn’t it bring it up to him.