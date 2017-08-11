Tonight, GamesBeat will stream the first Games Industry Family Chicken Dinner Invitational Tournament for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. This is an informal competition where developers and other people who work in the games business compete for dominance in the last-player-standing shooter. The stream starts at 8 p.m. Pacific time, and you can watch it on our Twitch page.

If you’re wondering how all this madness will work, we are planning on doing solo-only matches this evening where I (GamesBeat PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb) will use Battlegrounds’ spectator options to observe and commentate on the action. The prize pool is zero dollars and absolutely no gifts. Instead, the combatants are competing for bragging rights.

You can tune in to find out who is participating and who you want to root for. You should also feel free to look out for the livestreams of the individual players as they will likely want to broadcast the action from their perspective. You can look for people tweeting about it using the #PUBGFamilyDinner hashtag.

Finally, once we finish the solo rounds, I may open up the custom game to viewers and community members who want the chance to show off their skills or maybe take on some developers in a game of zombies.

We’ll see you tonight, and we won’t bring enough chicken for everyone.