The International Dota 2 Championships is like the Super Bowl of esports, and it wraps up today with three finalists fighting for the lion’s share of a record $24 million prize pool.

The Dota 2 event takes place starting at 10 am Saturday at the KeyArena in Seattle, Washington. The play begins in a semifinal between LFY and TeamLiquid. Following that match, the winner will face Newbee in the best of five Grand Finals.

So far this week, 16 teams battled each other in Valve’s multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. The seventh annual event has a purse that is the largest in all of esports, as the pool is created by the fans themselves, as Valve sells virtual items that fans can purchase to boost the total. Last year’s pool was $20.7 million.

You can watch it on this link. The winner will get $10.7 million for first place. Second place will score $3.9 million, and the third place team will get $2.6 million.