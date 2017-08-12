Team Liquid won The International Dota 2 Championships, taking home a grand prize of $10.8 million.

The European team beat the Chinese opponents Newbee, which took home $3.9 million for a second-place position. Team Liquid beat Newbee 3-0 in the final best of five series in Dota 2, Valve’s multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. The seventh annual Dota 2 event in Seattle was like the Super Bowl of esports, with a record prize pool of $24 million this year, compared to $20.7 million a year ago.

In the tournament, 16 finalist teams battled each other in front of a huge crowd in Seattle’s Key Arena. Team Liquid nearly dropped out of the competition and had to fight its way back in the lower bracket of the tournament. LGD.FY finished third, earning $2.4 million. The record prize pool was created through fan purchases of virtual goods in the game.