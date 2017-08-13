The Call of Duty World League, the official esports league for professional Call of Duty players, will wrap up today in a series of final matches in Orlando, Florida.

A total prize pool of $1.5 million is at stake today, as the finalists of 32 teams are competing to see who is the best at the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Activision’s flagship military shooter.

The season kicked off in December, and the finale places at the Amway Center from August 9 to August 13. Throughout the whole season that culminates today, the CWL will have given away a total of $4 million in prizes, the largest amount to date. The finals are being broadcast now, and the final match starts at 11:30 am Pacific time on MLG.TV/callofduty.

The player community has grown 400 percent in the past year, said Rob Kostich, the executive vice president and general manager of Call of Duty at Activision, in an interview earlier this week with GamesBeat. Finalists came from Asia, North America, and Europe.

The contenders include Optic Gaming, Faze Clan, Team Envy, Rise Nation, and Luminosity. Yesterday, Team Liquid won $10.8 million in the final of The International Dota 2 Championships in Seattle. It’s a hot weekend for esports fans.