SteelSeries is launching its Apex M750 mechanical gaming keyboard for gamers who love to customize their gear with colorful lighting. It comes with new apps for lighting up your keyboard as well as using the Discord game chat application. It’s part of the company’s effort to attract the attention of game influencers and the esports industry, which has become a big market, with revenues expected to grow 41 percent to $696 million in 2017, according to market researcher Newzoo.

The M750 brings new QX2 mechanical switches, individualized per-key RGB lighting, and new apps for gamers to program the keyboard, said Jason Christian, category manager for keyboards and mice at SteelSeries, in an interview with GamesBeat. The new SteelSeries Engine apps include Image Sync, which gives you the capability to play GIFs on your keyboard through its RGB lighting. You can also use it for visualizing your game’s audio and running the Discord chat program.

SteelSeries recently released its Sensei 310 and Rival 310 mice for esports gamers as well. The SteelSeries devices compete with rivals such as Razer, HyperX, and Logitech. The keyboard sells for $140.

Mechanical keyboards are becoming popular, as PC gamers have shown that they are willing to pay more money for higher-quality peripherals.