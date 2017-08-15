The AIAS Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), has awarded five scholarships to students who are dedicating themselves to the advancement of the video game industry. The scholarships are an attempt to make the game industry more diverse.

The winners will each receive $2,500, participate in a year-long mentorship program and are eligible to receive a free pass to the 2018 D.I.C.E. Summit and 21st D.I.C.E. Awards show in the spring.

In addition, the AIAS Foundation’s WomenIn program, which provides support to female students and early career games professionals through mentoring, education and scholarships, is now accepting applications.

“The global impact of video games reflects the make-up of our scholarship recipients this year — international and diverse,” said Meggan Scavio, president of the AIAS, in a statement. “Each recipient is looking to affect positive change and I have no doubt they will make their mark in their respective areas of code, leadership, education or world building. Congratulations to our Academy scholars.”

The scholarships are named after Randy Pausch, former computer science professor at the Entertainment Technology Center at Carnegie Mellon University; Mark Beaumont, former chief operating officer of Capcom North America and Europe; and WomenIn, a program aimed at advancing women in the game industry.

“This year’s AIAS Scholarship applicants are pursuing careers in every part of the games industry,” said Don Daglow, president of the AIAS Foundation, in a statement. “The winners of these highly competitive awards each displayed natural talent, personal passion and deep commitment to their work.”

The winners include Maliheh Rahrovan, a student at the Rochester Institute of Technology studying Film and Animation; Jess Adepoju, a student at Stanford Graduate School of Business specializing in entrepreneurship and software development; and Camille Ramseur, Griva Patel, and River Liu — all students Carnegie Mellon University’s Masters Program for Entertainment Technology.