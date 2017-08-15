The PC beta for Destiny 2 opens up to everyone on August 29 and runs through August 31, and graphics-card manufacturer Nvidia is showing off some more of what it looks like running at a 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. This beta comes a month after the console versions, but it will feature the same content. Destiny 2 launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and it will hit PC on October 24.

As for the new trailer, this is the latest promotional material for Destiny 2 out of Nvidia. The hardware vendor has a deal with Activision Blizzard to help market the game, and Destiny 2 will feature integration with Nvdia’s Gameworks features that unlock special graphical options.

Destiny 2 is fine, according to our hands-on time with the beta. But Bungie has capped its framerate at 30 on all consoles, and getting the unlocked 4K60 version on PC could help make the game feel more exciting and fresh since the original never made the jump to Windows.