Cloudgine has created a demo game, They Came From Space, to show off the quality of its cloud-gaming engine, which was designed from the ground up to take advantage of cloud computing and produce massive physics-based simulations.

The game and technology are the latest creation from Dave Jones, the president of Cloudgine and the original developer of Grand Theft Auto. After a long career in design, he started Cloudgine in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 2012 to develop cloud computing technology for making games. So far, studios have used the tech to create Crackdown 3 and Oculus Toybox.

They Came From Space is a “proof of concept” game for the PC, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive virtual reality headsets.

“Our team doesn’t only focus on the brilliance of cloud-based technologies – we also pride ourselves in our ability to develop groundbreaking in-game features and concepts,” said Jones, in a statement. “They Came from Space is not only an amalgamation of what’s possible with Cloudgine, it also shows how VR can smoothly integrate with other platforms. And if you’re fond of streaming your gameplay, I think you’ll find our cloud-rendered video streaming to be particularly useful.”

They Came From Space uses an art style and tone that borrows heavily from classic 1950s B-movies about alien invasions. In the demo, you can annihilate entire cities while playing a role as a massive alien.

Image Credit: Cloudgine

“Game development has been long awaiting a drastic change-up — a new technology that can truly expand possibilities and allow developers to super-charge their projects with unprecedented levels of compute power” said CEO Maurizio Sciglio in a statement. “We created They Came From Space to give developers a clear, fun idea of how powerful Cloudgine’s cloud-based physics, rendered at 90fps, really is. And believe us when we say that this is just an introduction into what Cloudgine is capable of – there’s so much room for continued innovation with our platform and there is so much more coming beyond physics that it’s, frankly, hard to imagine how far talented developers will push it.”

This tech demo has up to 10 players engaging in online team battles in a race to destroy cities, collect energy for the Mothership’s ultimate weapon, and obliterate the enemy’s protective dome. It has destructible and dynamic environments using cloud-powered physics. It also has streaming director cameras for VR players, giving Twitch streamers direct control of a personal camera from within the game.

Cloudgine’s technology supports a wide range of trusted middleware solutions including Unreal Engine 4, Nvidia PhysX, Havok and cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. That makes it simpler to adopt and integrate into any project. The effect is to add a massive amount of computing power to a game. Cloudgine will show the game off next week at the Gamescom games festival in Cologne, from August 22 to August 26.