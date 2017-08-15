Microsoft today announced it has acquired cloud orchestration startup Cycle Computing. The company said it plans to integrate the high-performance computing (HPC) technology into Azure. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Microsoft describes Cycle Computing as “a leader in cloud computing orchestration” that has “years of experience with the world’s largest supercomputers.” The acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to make HPC and other Big Computing capabilities accessible to more companies by putting them in the cloud, letting companies run massive workloads at scale without the overhead. Microsoft explains it wants to make Big Computing more readily available (the expensive technology has traditionally been only accessible to the most well-funded organizations) so that “your compute power is no longer measured or limited by the square footage of your data center.”

In this vein, Microsoft hopes Cycle Computing will help customers accelerate their movement to the cloud, and make it easy to take advantage of the cloud’s most performant and compliant infrastructure available. Specifically, Microsoft cites Cycle Computing’s “depth and expertise around massively scalable applications” and its technology that can “enhance our support of Linux HPC workloads and make it easier to extend on-premise workloads to the cloud.”

