More than two decades after Clueless made its big impression on teens as a film, it is coming back as an interactive mobile game on Pocket Gems‘ Episode platform.

Pocket Gems’ Episode platform is a comic-book style mobile app that allows fans to choose story paths in interactive tales. It is particularly popular with women and girls, and San Francisco-based Pocket Gems has had great success with other entertainment tie-ins that appeal to the same demographics. More than 3 billion episodes have been viewed across 50,000 stories that have been posted on the Episode app.

Previous brand tie-ins for Episode include Pretty Little Liars, Mean Girls, and Pitch Perfect. Those tie-ins have helped generate 6 million weekly active users. Paramount Pictures and Pocket Gems are teaming up to create a story-driven interactive mobile game, Clueless: School’s Out!, based on the cult classic.

The game launches on August 16th and will provide fans with a reimagined experience complete with a new storyline. Clueless: School’s Out! picks up where the movie left off in 1995 — the summer after Cher and her friends’ tumultuous sophomore year. Players will interact with Cher and Amber during an internship with a noted fashion designer in Los Angeles.

As the game unfolds and users make choices about how to navigate the wilds of Beverly Hills, they’ll take steps to become part of the Clueless crew and develop “BFF” relationships with the characters fans know and love from the movie.

The release of the Episode’s Clueless: School’s Out! marks the second franchise collaboration between Episode and Paramount. The two worked together to bring Mean Girls to Episode, which has been one of the most popular Episode games in the company’s history.

“Clueless is the definitive ’90s film that has lasted for decades, continuing to delight and inspire people today,” said Michael Dawson, head of studios at Pocket Gems, in an email to GamesBeat. “The ’90s are having a huge renaissance in pop culture right now, so the idea of a Clueless story on Episode was really exciting for us. We surveyed our audience and found that they loved the movie as well, so this was a no-brainer for us.”