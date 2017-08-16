Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that Streamline Studios is joining its China Hero Project, an initiative to support PlayStation games from Chinese development studios.

China’s gaming market is growing, and its expanding middle class has helped make games a $24 billion business in the country. However, most of that is coming from PC and mobile. Console gaming hasn’t made a big splash in China, which explains why Sony would create an initiative to encourage Chinese developers.

Streamline Studios is a gaming development and art outsourcing company. It’s headquarters is in the Netherlands. The company has worked on triple-A titles like Final Fantasy XV, Street Fighter V, and Bioshock: Infinite. For China Hero Project, Streamline will be “providing development management solutions as well as deploying its development management technology, Streamframe,” according to a press release sent to GamesBeat by Streamline.

More than 300 triple-A game projects use Streamframe Development Management, which offers teams a set of collaboration tools.