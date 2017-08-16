Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan are in the news in the United States for holding rallies and murdering a counter-protester in Charlottesville, Virginia. That grim reality weighed on our minds when we went to record the GamesBeat Decides podcast this week, so we talked about how games depict white supremacy.

VentureBeat social editor Anthony Agnello and GamesBeat managing editor Jason Wilson join host Jeffrey Grubb to talk about the Nazi-killing escapism of Wolfenstein and Bionic Commando. The group also touch on fighting against World War II-era Germans in online games like World of Warships as well as the depiction of the KKK in Mafia III. That leads into whether we should have high hopes that Ubisoft will confidently tackle the racial implications of American white supremacy in its upcoming Far Cry 5 shooter. The answer to that question is, for now, probably not.

On top of the discussion of fascists, this week’s show features the news as well as some of the biggest games released so far this August.

Games we talk about:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Agents of Mayhem

Sonic Mania

Strikers 1945

Gravity Rush 2

Citadel: Forged with Fire

Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne

Neverwinter

