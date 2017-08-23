The big news of the week is HTC’s decision to lower the price of its Vive virtual reality headset. The device now costs $600, making it $200 cheaper and closer to the Oculus Rift and Touch’s $400 price. Our friends at UploadVR have an editorial on whether you should buy it now.

But you already knew that, I bet. However, did you know that we learned more about how app and device developers are using AR and VR for social good, for making people’s lives better?

Let’s start with Samsung. It’s launched Relúmĭno, an application to help those with visual impairments see more clearly. It works with the Gear VR headset, and it uses a phone’s rear camera to magnify text, images, and other things. It turns the device into a magnifying lens, so to speak. It also helps with those who have tunnel vision. It comes from Samsung’s C-Lab, the company’s in-house incubator, and part of the next step will be making “glasses-like products” to bring this out of the bulky VR headset.

Sounds like AR glasses. Well, someone’s already working on a set to help the hearing impaired enjoy films. The Berlin-based Greta & Starks has apps that whisper and stream the subtitles of films for those who can’t hear well — or at all. And now it’s working on bringing the subtitles to a Google Glass-like device.

Both of these advances may not cure cancer, but for those who have vision problems or are hearing impaired, the benefits could not just improve their lives but serve as key stepping stones to AR and VR taking on significant health problems.

And isn’t the transformative nature of AR and VR why we care about these in the first place?

–Jason Wilson, GamesBeat managing editor

Beyond GamesBeat

Editorial: Why You Might Want To Pause Before Buying HTC Vive

This week HTC dropped the price of its Vive PC VR system by $200, bringing it much closer to that of its chief competitor the Oculus Rift. $600 for Vive is precisely the price I called for in a recent editorial, making it competitive with the Rift again. However, the decrease comes absent a critical update to the hardware I’m hoping to see sometime in 2018. (via Upload VR)

This AR Headset Displays Subtitles for Hearing Impaired

Greta & Starks, a start-up based in Berlin, is opening the movie theatre door for everyone — including those with visual or hearing impairments and non-native speakers. Both Greta and Starks are apps that allow people with sight or hearing loss to enjoy films. Greta quietly whispers descriptions and actions in time with the film. And Starks displays captions in a variety of languages. (via VR Scout)

Firefox’s new browser features VR support

Mozilla has released a new version of its Firefox browser that features WebVR support. The concept of WebVR was first put together in 2014 by a group of Mozilla developers. The idea was to allow web users to explore virtual spaces and make it easier to create VR experiences that work across a range of devices. (via VR 360)

‘MakeVR Pro’ Introduces Precision Tools for 3D Modelling in VR

There’s some healthy competition in the VR 3D modelling space, as Sixense brings serious enhancements to MakeVR in a new version of the product named MakeVR Pro, with precision tools to assist in detailed 3D creativity and production. Both versions are currently only available on Viveport, although there are plans to bring the software to other platforms. (via Road to VR)

