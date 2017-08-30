Each week, the games industry comes together to shoot one another in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds as part of the PUBG Family Dinner. While we normally gather for these violent crimes on Friday nights, we’re doing it in the middle of the week because the PAX West fan expo is this weekend — and that event has traditionally frowned upon gamer-on-gamer murder.

As usual, we will dive into custom games and viewers are more than welcome to join us. Maybe you can participate in a 50-vs.-50 match like we did last week — if you’re brave and dumb enough.

All you have to do is watch the GamesBeat channel on Twitch YouTube (because Twitch is down) where I’ll give out the password to the Doritos Influencer Zone server. The killing kicks off around 3:30 p.m. Pacific time. That’s when I (PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb) will hop on cam to commentate this massive action game — or MAG, as I like to call it.

I’ll see you then.

Follow GamesBeat on Twitch and Twitter for more, and follow the #PUBGFamilyDinner hashtag on Twitter to see other people streaming from the event.