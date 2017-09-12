The Apple Watch is now cheaper than ever, thanks to price cuts that Apple announced today. Customers will be able to get the 38mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 1 for $249, down from $269.

Buying a 42mm Apple Watch Series 1 will cost $279. Both models are only available in silver and space gray aluminum, and each comes with a matching polymer band. (Users who want a little more color in their lives can buy other bands from Apple or third party manufacturers.

That price drop will provide an even cheaper entry point for people to try out Apple’s smartwatch, which launched two years ago as one of the priciest entrants in the wearable market. Those people who want a watch with a larger case will still have to pay more.

This news comes the same day as the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 3, a faster, more capable smartwatch that can come with a cellular modem so that users can access content from the internet without being tethered to a smartphone.

The Apple Watch Series 2, a more powerful version of the wearable that has GPS and enhanced waterproofing, appears to have disappeared. It seems like the company replaced last year’s updated lineup of watches with the aluminum-only Apple Watch Series 3 without cellular connectivity.

It’s unclear what will happen to existing stocks of the Apple Watch Series 2, which was available for purchase online until today.