The Google Play app store has partnered with 12 developers of apps and games to fight hunger. Google will donate 100 percent of proceeds from The Apps and Games Against Hunger collection in honor of World Food Day, which is dedicated to eliminating hunger. This starts today.

The goal of the program is to promote awareness and action for the 815 million people who go to bed on an empty stomach every day.

The World Food Day aims to alleviate hunger and ensure food security and nutritious diets for all. Each app has an in-app purchase that is designated for World Food Day. Proceeds from those in-app purchases will be donated to the World Food Program USA, which supports the mission of the UN World Food Programme.

Games have proven to be a good way for charities to raise awareness about their causes. Last week, IGN acquired Humble Bundle, which donates a portion of its game bundle sales to charities.

Here’s the participating apps and games: