RumbleMonkey has created a platform that enables gamers play their favorite games like Blizzard’s Hearthstone for money. And today, the company is opening up its beta test to enable more Hearthstone players to join the action.

Seattle-based RumbleMonkey is betting that esports competition gets more interesting when the stakes are higher.

The new beta version has a suite of new features, including an improved a user interface, better funds management, and upgraded usability.

“The expansion of our beta is an important moment for RumbleMonkey and our users,” said RumbleMonkey CEO Jacob Rapoport, in a statement. “Right from the start, our goal has been to develop a platform that makes it fun and easy for gamers to jump into their favorite games and compete in real-money matches. This update is a major step toward that goal.”

Image Credit: RumbleMonkey

Beginning today, RumbleMonkey will issue multiple rounds of beta codes, adding new waves of users to experience the enhanced gameplay that RumbleMonkey delivers. Anyone interested in joining the closed beta on PC or Mac can visit the company’s website to sign up.

RumbleMonkey currently supports the popular online card game Hearthstone. It is using Hearthstone to show off the platform, and to show how much real-money wagering can affect the game. In the future, RumbleMonkey will support more games, including popular franchises and original games.