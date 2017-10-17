Microsoft has announced two new board of director candidates that it hopes will be voted in at the company’s next shareholders meeting on November 29, 2017.

Up for nomination are Penny Sue Pritzker, the billionaire founder of private investment firm PSP Capital and spin-off Pritzker Realty Group, who also served as the 38th U.S. Secretary of Commerce under President Barack Obama from 2013, and Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of hotel giant Marriott International. Sorenson is only Marriott’s third CEO in the company’s 90-year history and became the first from outside the Marriott family when he took over in 2012.

“Penny and Arne are both strong leaders with impressive accomplishments and contributions that span business and public service,” noted Microsoft board chairman John Thompson, in a statement issued by the company.

If successful, Pritzker and Sorenson will join other notable names on the Microsoft board, including cofounder Bill Gates, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, PepsiCo CFO Hugh Jonston, and Gap CFO Teri L. List-Stoll.