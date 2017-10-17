Razer wants to upgrade how you game and work on the go, and that is why it is launching new versions of its slim laptop and its enclosure for connecting an external video card. The latest Razer Blade Stealth is getting the 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor as well as an impressive jump in battery life. The Razer Core V2 enables you to connect a discreet graphics processor (eGPU) to the Stealth, which is exactly like the original Core. But this new eGPU dock also features an improved Thunderbolt 3 controller that separates USB devices from the video data, and that should improve performance for both the graphics and any connected keyboard, mouse, or gamepad.

The Blade Stealth is available now for $1,700. In addition to its new CPU, it features 16GB of memory, 512GB of of PCIe SSD storage, and a QHD+ touchscreen display.

Image Credit: Razer

The Core V2 is launching soon for $500. It comes with its own integrated 500W power supply, LED Chroma lighting, and support for Razer’s Blade, Blade Stealth, and Blade Pro laptops.

“Our engineers have done something truly remarkable with the new Blade Stealth by significantly increasing power while extending battery life,” Razer cofounder and chief executive Min-Liang Tan said. “The new Blade Stealth is the most well-rounded Windows laptop out there, and it can be further supercharged with the help of the new Razer Core V2.”

And that is the big reason this news matters. Razer makes some of the better Windows laptops. I’ve had wonderful experiences with its Blade and Blade Stealth devices, and I would have no hesitation recommending them to anyone looking for a reliable Windows machine –especially the new Stealth, with its raw processing power and battery life.

But with the Core V2, you can hop head first into full PC gaming without having to purchase a separate desktop machine or committing all of your funds to $3,000 gaming laptop.