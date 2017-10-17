Redbox, the company behind those movie and game-renting machines you see outside of grocery stores and Walmarts, is starting to offer Switch games. Right now this is just for select cities: Seattle, San Antonio and Portland, Oregon. But it could expand across the U.S. if the Switch games prove popular in those locations.

After the collapse of traditional renting stores like Blockbuster, Redbox’s kiosks took over as the primary way Americans pay for short-term movies and games. The inclusion of Switch titles is another sign of outside companies getting on board with Nintendo’s home console/portable hybrid.

The Switch has proven to be a success since launching in March. It was the top-selling system in August in the U.S. and has been home to some of the best-selling games of the year, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Switch games at Redbox will cost as much to rent as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One titles: $3 a day. Redbox’s offerings will include Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Pokkén Tournament DX, Lego Ninjago, and more.