Improbable announced today that the Unreal SDK for its SpatialOS is now in open beta. SpatialOS is a development tool that uses cloud-based computing to help games achieve larger and more complex virtual worlds.

For example, Automation Games is using SpatialOS to create a survival MMO (massively multiplayer online) game that plans to support 1,000 concurrent players. The integration with the popular Unreal Engine will make it easier for SpatialOS users to create projects with high-fidelity graphics.

“We’re delighted that our Unreal integration has reached this level of stability, eight months after we first revealed it.” said Rob Whitehead, chief techincal officer of Improbable, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “This is a huge step for our platform — the Unreal Engine and Epic have been cornerstones of the games industry for several tech generations, and our team has grown up with games like Gears of War and Unreal Tournament. We’re already supporting third-party studios familiar with Unreal in their work on the next generation of games — and we’re always looking for more.”

Improbable is based in London. The company completed a $502 million Series B funding round in May.