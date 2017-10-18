Last week was Facebook’s dog-and-pony show Oculus Connect 4: We got news on an upcoming $200 standalone headset, the next-gen Santa Cruz project, a lower price for the Rift VR gear (and a more intense price war with HTC), a new Minority Report-like interface, and a partnership with the studio that makes Titanfall, a blockbuster shooter video game series from EA.

Looking from that vantage point, virtual reality appears to be healthy. Yet when our Dean Takahashi started talking to people at Oculus Connect, he found that while some people had lots of hope for VR, others remain stuck in a trough of disappointment. He wrote that “a game developer who was looking for work felt like VR was in a state of crisis.”

And Dean points out that while VR attempts to gain traction, it’s also fragmenting, now that Microsoft is entering the picture with its “mixed reality” solution that deals with both AR and VR.

It’s an intriguing time for VR. We’re seeing the next generation take shape with Santa Cruz and Oculus Go. But will the consumer base be there for it? And will VR creators be able to hang on until the market is bigger?

P.S. Enjoying Star Trek: Discovery? Did you know Star Trek was in VR, too? Check out Bridge Crew.

Torch 3D raises $3.5 million for AR and VR prototyping platform

Torch 3D has raised $3.5 million to build its augmented and virtual reality prototyping platform. The idea, which came from a couple of Magic Leap alumni, is to make it fast and easy for teams to build, share, and iterate on 3D concepts. Portland, Oregon-based Torch 3D wants to make it possible for any designer to […]

How WebVR is reinvigorating the fine arts

Visiting museums, playing the piano, painting portraits, and watching the ballet: activities that conjure up images of yore. Perhaps Maggie Smith and Helena Bonham Carter traipsing through the Tuscan countryside in “A Room with a View” may spring to mind. Interestingly, what these pastimes have in common is that despite their low-tech origins, they lend […]

The internet of things meets augmented reality as Evrythng partners with Zappar

Evrythng and Zappar are teaming up to blend augmented reality with the internet of things (IoT). How’s that for combining some popular buzzwords? New York-based Evrythng has created a smart products platform that collects, manages, and applies real-time data to drive IoT applications, or everyday objects that are smart and connected. London-based Zappar has created […]

Game boss interview: Oculus’s Jason Rubin expects a triple-A VR game from Titanfall maker

Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook wants to reach a goal of getting a billion people into virtual reality. Speaking at the fourth annual Oculus Connect event, he said that Facebook is moving VR in that direction with new models, such as the $200 standalone VR headset Oculus Go and the upcoming wireless version of the Rift, […]

ProBeat: Facebook ramps up its VR price war

OPINION: In July, there was a single week when Facebook’s Oculus cut prices for its Rift VR headset and Touch controller to $400 for a limited time, a rumor suggested a $200 standalone Oculus VR headset was coming next year, and the company made the aforementioned two-product bundle permanent, promising to make $500 the regular price […]

The DeanBeat: Optimism and despair over VR at Oculus Connect

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, injected a dose of optimism into the crowd at the Oculus Connect event this week at the San Jose Convention Center when he set a goal of getting a billion people into virtual reality. That’s reassuring in a way, since the Oculus Rift, the Samsung Gear VR, and other virtual […]

Watch 27 Minutes Of Palmer Luckey Answering Questions At OC4

Though he departed Facebook earlier this year, Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey still came to the Oculus Connect 4 developer conference wearing sandals and a shirt with the worlds “I can develop VR a little” written on it. (via UploadVR)

This VR Experience is Powered By Positive Thinking

There’s no shortage of bizarre control schemes for VR experiences these days. After all, developers are still experimenting with various methods they hope will become the standard. So it comes as no surprise that we have some truly unique options popping up almost every week. (via VR Scout)

Eye Doctors Can Now Prescribe VR Lazy-eye Treatment for Home Use

Vivid Vision offers a virtual reality based treatment for lazy eye disorders. Optometrists have been able to use the company’s treatment in their practice since 2015; this week Vivid Vision announced a new offering for the hardware/software-based eye-treatment that extends lazy eye treatment to the home. (via Road to VR)

Tokyo’s VR Mario Kart is more rollercoaster than video game

An official virtual reality version of Mario Kart is a thing that exists for actual humans to play today. It’s true. Unfortunately, there are a few significant caveats. You must travel to Tokyo, Japan. You must pay about $40. You must wait in line for over an hour and a half, if my experience on Saturday afternoon — stretching into evening — was representative. (via The Verge)

