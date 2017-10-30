Sony revealed Ghost of Tsushima during its Paris Games Week event today. It is a samurai game from Sucker Punch.

Sucker Punch has worked on Sony exclusives franchises like the stealth-platformer Sly Cooper and the superhero open-world series Infamous. Ghost of Tsushima will also feature an open world.

Introducing Ghost of Tsushima, the next open-world adventure from Sucker Punch Productions. pic.twitter.com/SDidqahsor — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 30, 2017

Ghost of Tsushima takes place during Japan’s feudal period. It focuses on a Mongol invasion on the island of Tsushima. Sony did not reveal a release window for the game.