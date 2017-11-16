Publisher Starbreeze and developer Behaviour Digital announced today that they’ve sold more than 3 million copies of their multiplayer horror game, Dead by Daylight.

Dead by Daylight launched for PC in June 2016. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One releases followed in June 2017. It features one player hunting down a team of four, following a format famous in many slasher movies.

In October, Dead by Daylight received downloadable content based on A Nightmare on Elm Street, which made horror icon Freddy Krueger a playable character. Michael Myers and Leatherface are also available via DLC.

Dead by Daylight is also about to reach a new audience, as the PlayStation 4 version launches today in Asian territories. This includes Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thai, and Malaysia.